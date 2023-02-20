Law enforcement from five agencies along with fire and medical crews are on scene of the Bunny Ranch Brothel in Mound House, outside of Carson City.
Storey County, Lyon County and Carson City Sheriff deputies are on scene.
Police from Carson City Sheriff's Office are saying there's no progress at the scene yet, but there were shots fired inside the business.
It's unknown if anyone has been shot or injured.
You're asked to avoid the area.
