Police, medical, fire and SWAT crews from five different agencies surrounded the Moonlite BunnyRanch in Mound House Monday night after a brothel employee reported hearing gun shots during a dispute between them and another employee. The call came in at 9:37 p.m.
Storey County, Douglas County, Lyon County and Carson City Sheriff's Offices' deputies were of those who responded to the scene.
Lyon County deputies on scene heard more gunshots, then evacuated the building and determined the shots were fired by an employee inside the business. That employee, they say, retreated into a back room of the building.
At 12:33 a.m., the employee surrendered and was taken into custody with no complications.
Police say nobody was injured.
The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything that might help, you're asked to contact the Lyon County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 775-577-5206. You can also stay anonymous and call Secret Witness, 775-322-4900.