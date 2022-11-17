'SIAMSA - A Celtic Christmas' Returns to Grand Sierra Resort in December

Shamrock Production’s signature holiday musical SIAMSA – A Celtic Christmas is returning to the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at 7 p.m. in Reno’s acclaimed Grand Theatre.
Tickets for SIAMSA – A Celtic Christmas at GSR are on sale now and start at $35, plus additional taxes and fees.
Tickets for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older start at $20, plus additional taxes and fees.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit grandsierraresort.com or call 1-800-648-3568.
SIAMSA – meaning “to celebrate” in Gaelic – features a dazzling ensemble of International Irish Dance Champions, vocalists, musicians and local actors and actresses.
The enchanting tale follows two young orphans searching for the “candle in the window” – the light that represents the true meaning of Christmas.
The orphans' whimsical journey immerses the audience into a world of Celtic traditions and customs, creating a magical evening of holiday fun for the entire family.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
This year’s production features many exciting performers and characters including Special Guests, World Renowned and International Irish Dance Champions Laura Shannon Cass and Rory Patrick, Harpist Marina Roznitovsky, the Celtic Choir under the direction of Cami Thompson along with a cast of outstanding Dancers, Vocalists, Actors and Musicians.