Silver Knolls Park in Stead will not be watered this summer.
We reached out to Washoe County upon hearing about the decision and they said this:
"Washoe County will unfortunately be unable to irrigate Silver Knolls Park this summer. The rate for water more than quadrupled this year and has become cost prohibitive. This decision was not made lightly, but as stewards of taxpayer funds, Washoe County cannot justify the unexpected expense. Washoe County Parks will continue to maintain the park, and will make a portable restroom available while other solutions are considered. Thank you for your understanding."
The County says this is the only park being affected.
They also tell us that Silver Knolls Mutual Water Company is the water supplier to the park, we've reached out to them as well and have yet to hear a response.
Any further details will be posted here.