Small scale prescribed fire operations continue at Lake Tahoe

Conditions and weather permitting, Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team (TFFT) members may continue prescribed fire operations this week at Lake Tahoe.
The Nevada Division of Forestry is scheduled to burn hand piles near Incline Village. Smoke will be present.
In addition, smoke may still be visible from the USDA Forest Service’s burn operations last week near Baldwin Beach.
View the project map with locations and details at Tahoe Living With Fire.
Prescribed fires are a vital forest management ecological tool used by land managers to help protect communities by removing excess vegetation (fuels) that can feed unwanted wildland fires.
Burning excess vegetation also benefits forest health by making room for new growth which provides forage for wildlife, recycles nutrients back into the soil and helps reduce the spread of insects and disease in forests.
Winter typically brings cooler temperatures and precipitation, which are ideal for conducting prescribed fires. Each operation follows a specialized burn plan, which considers smoke dispersal conditions, temperature, humidity, wind, and vegetation moisture. All this information is used to decide when and where to burn.
The TFFT strongly supports the use of prescribed burning in appropriate situations and works closely with air quality districts to avert smoke impacts on the public.
Smoke from prescribed fire operations is normal and may continue for several days after an ignition depending on the project size, conditions, and weather.
Prescribed fire smoke is generally less intense and of much shorter duration than smoke produced by unwanted wildfires. “If prescribed fire smoke were equivalent to lighting a match, then wildfire smoke would be like lighting a bonfire,” said Washoe County Air Quality Specialist, Brendan Schneider.