At this time, the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will have some schools open today, March 7, 2023. 

They say progress has been made in regards to snow removal on both city and county roads. 

There are still some areas in which buses cannot get to safely yet, though. Below is a list of bus stops which are inaccessible with an alternate bus stop which will be effective until further notice. 

Current Bus Stop                Alternate Bus Stop

Rocky Point & Primrose      Pioneer Trail & Moss

Oneidas & Ababco              Pioneer Trail & Mandan

Atrori & Madan                     Pioneer Trail & Mandan

Arrowhead & Modoc            Apache & Arrowhead               

Please also note that elementary schools are on minimum days March 7-9 for parent conferences. 

