At this time, the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will have some schools open tomorrow, March 7, 2023.
They say progress has been made in regards to snow removal on both city and county roads.
There are still some areas in which buses cannot get to safely yet, though. Below is a list of bus stops which are inaccessible with an alternate bus stop which will be effective until further notice.
Current Bus Stop Alternate Bus Stop
Rocky Point & Primrose Pioneer Trail & Moss
Oneidas & Ababco Pioneer Trail & Mandan
Atrori & Madan Pioneer Trail & Mandan
Arrowhead & Modoc Apache & Arrowhead
Please also note that elementary schools are on minimum days March 7-9 for parent conferences.