Our Someone 2 Know this week is a very accomplished high school senior - Carlee Nixon currently has a weighted grade point average of 5.2 (that’s not a typo), she's a skilled, competitive golfer – and she will now add award-winning artist to the list. All this - tackled while surviving a pandemic.
We caught up with Carlee in her art class at Galena High School in Reno.
Recently recognized by the Nevada Museum of Art in the 2023 Scholastic Art Awards, 17-year-old Carlee already has a large body of work. "When I was little I started by drawing Looney Tunes characters. I drew every character.”
Now a Gold Key and American Visions Award Winner, Carlee’s work has evolved into something more serious. "It's called Holding In, it's a colored pencil. I worked on it over a spread of nine months.”
"Holding In" is evocative - as much for the viewer as it was for Nixon when she created it. "It's about kinda grieving by myself. Where it's suffering in silence and then healing in silence, kind where you're going through a journey by yourself.”
One of Carlee's journeys was quitting gymnastics after being deeply dedicated to the sport from fourth grade until eighth. "And I didn't do it as long or as far as I wanted to, but when I quite I was just kinda lost. So, I fell into art and I used it to cope.”
And, Carlee confides - she still does.
“I'm very close with my sister, so one of my pieces is about her kinda leaving and I just felt kinda lonely with her because I was watching her move on without me.”
Carlee learned to move on, as well. She found another sport in which to excel. "I play golf and I actually qualified for state. I'm the second-best girl golfer in Reno.”
And she's no slouch academically, either. The straight "A" student recently participated with her advanced government class in We the People - a constitutional competition. “We competed in districts and we, Galena, placed third and so then we went down to (Las) Vegas as a wild card.”
Drawing and illustration are what hold Nixon’s attention the most. With her work currently hanging in the Nevada Museum of Art and the University of Nevada, Reno, Carlee now has her eye on her next step – college.
"I'm still waiting for decisions to come out, but I applied as a visual arts major and business major.”
Since Carlee is a Gold Key Award recipient, her art work will next go to the National Scholastic Art Competition.
Those winners will be announced March 22, 2023.