This week's Someone 2 Know is a high school senior who happens to be the only teenager in Nevada to qualify for the prestigious Westminster Dog Show - two years in a row.
We met up with Colson Shanto at a park in Sparks.
On this breezy spring day, Dylan the dog stands at rapt attention, waiting for a cue from his owner.
The respect is mutual -
“That dog's personality is the best Brittany I have ever seen. He is super calm, he is willing to do whatever I ask of him.”
And 18-year-old Shanto knows this breed almost as well as he knows himself. “Pretty much Brittanys my whole life. My parents breed them and raise them and train them, and so…”
So, at a very young age Colson kissed puppies, learned to groom them and got hooked on the lifestyle, too. “I started, I believe, when I was nine years old. Which is the age when you can start showing in Juniors.”
Showing means competing in an official AKC - American Kennel Club - dog show.
Colson gives credit to his parents and mentors for showing him the way, and his four-legged partner, Dylan. “He's my best friend and my teammate.”
The teammates have been showing together for the past four years. Now a high school senior, Colson does online schooling so he can devote himself to the sport. “I was traveling across the country for two years in an RV with 30 other dogs and handlers and gong from show to show to show, across the country.”
And winning - a lot -
“I’m very competitive and when I set my mind to something I typically want to achieve it.”
That's not to say there isn't a lot of fun to be had. Dylan gets play time and down time. Colson played with his pets all his life. Plus, the family enjoys hunting.
"We go Chukar hunting and that dog goes ten, 15 miles a day.”
Now Colson and that dog, his best friend, Dylan - are competing in the world-famous Westminster Dog Show for the second time - and the last time.
“This is his last show, finally, um Westminster will be his last show. After this he will be a lazy hunting house dog.”
As for Colson, next is college and opening his own business. “I would like to start taking on clients, start training dogs, start handling dogs, stuff like that.”
Unfortunately, Colson did not win at Westminster – though it is a huge honor to qualify and be invited.
After returning from the competition - Colson says he says he will focus on graduating and work on getting a scholarship to college.