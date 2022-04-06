You may start to see a lot more green around the Glendale and Galletti way area. A community garden has broken ground, meant to help those experiencing homelessness.
This is just the beginning of a massive project that will cover this entire area with planters, fruit trees, and sheds that will feed not only the women and families staying at the shelter "our place," but also the greater reno/sparks area.
“When we get this project going at the rate I think it will be, they wont be able to eat everything that's produced here, so we are going to provide excess to local food pantries, we've been doing it for the last 3 years in Sparks and Reno," said Earstin Whitten, President and Co-founder of Soulful Seeds.
This project has been a labor of love for Earstin and wife/partner Dee Whitten. It was made possible thanks to donations and contributions from multiple sources, including $34 thousand dollars from the Washoe County special district 1 and 4 funds.
“It's a wonderful program to instill responsibility when they finally get to harvest and feed themselves,” said Washoe County Commission Chairman Vaughn Hartung. “It also assists them in assimilating themselves back into society."
Now for those it would benefit right away; Our Place, which is a homeless housing project that provides a safe place for women, children and families.
“I have grown in so many ways...I thought I was humble and appreciative before, but it doesn’t touch what I am now," said Mary Roberts, a client at Our Place.
The goal is to provide opportunities to keep people from returning to homelessness -- and offer more than just an emergency shelter.
“To be able to gain the skills to be able to get that job and then have it sustain after they leave Our Place is our dream," said Kim Schweickert, Human Service Coordinator for Our Place.
The gardening aspect has multiple benefits, not only providing fresh health produce to the facility, but also a form of therapy.
"95 percent of our guests have experienced some form of trauma, so again, there is something very therapeutic about coming out and just gardening and getting your hands in the soil and experiencing the sunlight," said Schweickert.
If you would like to donate or find more information, you can click here: https://www.soulful-seeds.com/about