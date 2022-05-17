The City of Sparks is holding a celebration in downtown Sparks on Victorian Square featuring the Neighbor Network Northern Nevada (N4) facilitating quick storytelling sessions with a public along with Sierra Arts artists making chalk art from the story as told to the artist.
The City's monthly Sparks Art Walk, taking place Thursday, May 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. uses art to celebrate Older Americans Month with activities using memories and storytelling matched to chalk art.
N4 is a local organization that connects Northern Nevadans for inclusive, community-based services, volunteer opportunities, and affordable transportation.
Take a docent-led art tour in downtown at 5 and 6 p.m., the walking tour includes an overview of six sculptures and one mural and begins at Lillard Park, located next to the Depot Gallery.
A self-guided art tour option is also available and includes exhibits at the Depot Gallery, the Sparks Heritage Museum, and various restaurants and bars taking part in the Sierra Arts Galleries On VIC program.
Each of the Sparks Art Walk pieces includes a QR code for visitors to scan and learn more about the art and the artists.
View the current exhibit, Recycled Propaganda - Las Vegas, in the Depot Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m.
Additional activities include award-winning movie shorts shown in the Glendale Schoolhouse presented by Cordillera International Film Festival and the Sparks Heritage Museum hosting a chalk art workshop in the upstairs gallery.
A map with the schedule and locations is available for pick up at the Depot Gallery or Engine 8 Winery, located next to the Galaxy Theater.
(The City of Sparks assisted with this report.)