The Sparks City Council voted to green-light code changes for the Sparks Police Department that they are hoping will help people connect to services.
Sparks Police said they work with the homeless every day, and some of their calls they say can quickly turn into safety risks for the rest of the public.
To try and help prevent these incidents the Sparks City Attorney and the Chief of Police proposed some code changes they say are meant to help keep the homeless off the streets and better protect our community.
"We're adding provisions to our code to prevent human habitation or people living in a vehicle on our public roadways," said Wes Duncan, Sparks City Attorney. "We're passing an ordinance that prohibits the blocking of public sidewalks, right of ways, and our streets."
Duncan also said they want to reduce the size of oversized vehicles from 25 to 15 feet, banning open fires on public property without a permit or within a designated area, and banning camping within one thousand feet of Truckee River corridor.
Chief Crawforth with Sparks Police said that so far this year there have been eight RV/trailer fires reported, 119 outside fires, 21 dumpster fires, and 70 medical calls involving a homeless person.
To try and help with all these calls, and to reduce them, he said that their Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement team needs more tools.
"We hit a point where our residents and our business owners leave frustrated because we're at a point where we cannot do much more for them because of our inability through our codes and we leave the scene, and they still have some concerns with some folks being around their residence and their businesses," Crawforth said.
These code changes will be in affect starting September 1.