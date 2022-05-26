An 18-year-old Sparks man, Jaran Twohearts, is in custody after being arrested for resisting a public officer and armed robbery.
At 2:08 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 7-11 in Lemmon Valley on a report of an armed robbery.
When Deputies arrived on scene, the clerk at the store stated the suspect was a Hispanic male adult wearing a gray sweatshirt with a white emblem and black pants with a white emblem. The loss in the robbery was an unknown amount of cash.
The suspect wore a black mask and used a handgun during the robbery. The clerk stated the suspect was last seen on foot running west toward Military Road.
Officers with the Reno Police Department were in the area just clearing an unrelated call for service when they saw a vehicle parked near the 7-11 and a Hispanic male running from the 7-11 get into the passenger side of the vehicle.
The vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed and Reno Police Officers followed the vehicle, suspecting it may have been involved in a robbery at the 7-11.
A short time later, Reno Police Officers were given information that The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office was responding to an armed robbery in Lemmon Valley.
The occupants in the suspect vehicle failed to stop for RPD Officers when a traffic stop was initiated. Reno Police Officers pursued the vehicle into Stead and then onto southbound Interstate 580.
The pursuit was terminated due to active construction in the area of Interstate 580 and the Panther Valley exit.
Reno Police Officers were strategically placed at southbound off ramps from the freeway, expecting the suspect vehicle to exit. The officers spotted the suspect vehicle leaving the freeway at Clear Acre Lane and were once again involved in a pursuit with the vehicle.
The suspect vehicle crashed through a roundabout at Clear Acre Lane and Wedekind Road and ultimately came to rest at the end of Clear Acre Lane. Both occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.
The passenger, Jaran Twohearts was found nearby and taken into custody without incident. The driver of the vehicle was not found.
Reno Police Officers confirmed the description of the suspect in the armed robbery with Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the descriptors matched. While processing the involved vehicle, Deputies located a bag of money, a handgun, and other items used in the commission of the robbery.
Jaran Twohearts was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility and faces one count of resisting a public officer, a misdemeanor, and one count of robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, a felony.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)