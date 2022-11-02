Weather Alert

...Lake effect snow band off Pyramid Lake will impact portions of northwestern Churchill, southern Washoe and northern Lyon Counties through 1100 PM PDT... At 936 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a lake effect snow band off Pyramid Lake. This band of snow is located from a line extending 6 miles northwest of Nixon to 11 miles north of Hazen. This snow band will gradually shift to the west and south as we head into the overnight hours. HAZARD...Localized heavy snowfall rates from a lake effect snow band. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Rapid reduction in visibility and hazardous roadway conditions. Locations impacted include... Fernley, Nixon, Hazen, Fernley Sink Near I-80, Desert Peak and Wadsworth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH