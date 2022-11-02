(November 2, 2022) The First Annual Sparks Museum Book Fair at the museum takes place this Saturday, November 5th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Authors will be situated throughout the building (814 Victorian Ave.), selling and autographing books.
Authors and Publishers joining us throughout the day include Jerry Aaron, Alicia Barber, Neal Cobb, Carol Coleman, Jerry Fenwick, Jade Griffin, Rebecca Hess, Keystone Canyon Press, Cynthia Kremsner, Sandie La Nae, Arline Laferry, Stephen Provost and featuring books by Joyce Cox, Patricia Cafferata, and more.
Admission is free to the event.