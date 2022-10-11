Sparks Police Attempting to Identify July Burglary Suspects

The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two burglary suspects.
In July 2022, Reno Police Department officers responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive on the report of residential burglary that had occurred.
Police say that surveillance cameras captured what appeared to be two white male adults entering the home.
The suspects got away with several thousands of dollars worth of the victim's possessions.
If you can identify the suspects or have any information that can help the program find them, please contact the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program at 775-353-5585 or Secret Witness where you can remain anonymous 775-322-4900, or secretwitness.com.