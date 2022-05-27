The Sparks Police Department is asking the public to assist us in locating a missing person.
Austyn Busch is a 31-year-old Sparks resident, who has not contacted her family in several days.
Austyn was last seen on May 23 and the last communication with her was on May 24.
Austyn was reported missing on 5/25/2022, Austyn is a white female 5'5" 135lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Austyn drives a black 2014 four-door Jeep Cherokee with Nevada plates 754ZKH.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Austyn please contact the Sparks Police Department.
(The Sparks Police Department assisted with this report.)