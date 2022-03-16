Sparks Police are still investigating a fatal hit-&-run crash on G Street last December.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman named Christy Valdez laying in the middle of the road and a second person who also had been hit by the same car.
Valdez, who was in her mid-50s, died later, while the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
In mid-December, police identified a car and plate that may have been involved - a silver-colored 4-door Chevy Impala with Nevada plates 565-AXT. The associated car was last seen heading westbound on G Street from El Rancho.
If you have any information, call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $1,500 reward is being offered.
The incident is being investigated by the Major Accident Investigation Team.
(The Sparks Police Department assisted in this report.)