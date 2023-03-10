The Sparks Police Department (SPD) is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
After another person was not able to make contact with the residents for several days, they called the police requesting a welfare check.
On Friday morning, officers entered the residence and discovered two adult men deceased.
Detectives responded to investigate and their preliminary investigation, according to Sparks Police, found that the incident was a murder-suicide.
SPD says there is no risk to the public. The identities of the deceased are being withheld, but they may be released at a later date.
Any developments on this case will be posted here as we get them.