One man is in the hospital tonight after suffering a gunshot wound.
Sparks Police say the call came in around 10 p.m. on Friday, June 24 with reports of a shooting.
Upon arriving to the scene at G Street and Sullivan Lane, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.
SPD says the preliminary investigation shows that two African American male suspects went up to the victim's apartment, trying to gain entry.
They tell us the suspects then fled in a four-door SUV.
An investigation is ongoing.
