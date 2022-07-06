A home in Sparks is unlivable after a fire broke out in its attic Tuesday night.
Sparks Fire Department (SFD) crews responded to the structure fire on S 19th Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire burning in the attic of a single-family residential home.
Occupants of the home smelled the smoke and evacuated before calling 911, according to SFD. No injuries were reported.
The home took heavy fire and water damage and was deemed uninhabitable.
The cause is under investigation, developments will be posted here.