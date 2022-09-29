Batters up! This is your chance to take batting practice like a pro while supporting Special Olympics Nevada.
It's happening tonight, September 29, 2022, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field (250 Evans Avenue, Reno, NV 89501).
Each batter will get a chance to take swings where local sports pros compete. $20 per ticket for 10 swings. Family pack $70 for 4 tickets (10 swings per person). Participants can bring their gloves and shag balls in the outfield.
In addition to supporting the organization’s sports, education, athlete leadership training, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities, donations raised during the event will assist SONV in its efforts to establish an independently run chapter in Nevada. While all fundraising dollars support athletes in Nevada, SONV is currently under the umbrella of Special Olympics Northern California.
For more information or to register for Swinging for Inclusion, please visit https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/3a6ec511/IjPo-bk_7RG0Fz0fh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sonv.org.
SONV is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities through sports, education, leadership, and athlete health. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization offers free year-round training and competition programs for 2,694 athletes who compete in more than 14 competitions in 7 sports annually. Within the Community Sports Program and the Schools Partnership Program, SONV is encouraging the growth of Unified Sports®, bringing together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to play as teammates.