(November 16, 2022) Special Olympics Nevada (SONV) is partnering with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to hold their Reno Health Fair this Saturday, November 19, at the Carrington College.
The College is located at 5580 Kietzke Lane in Reno and the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will provide free medical screenings for interested individuals, both with and without intellectual disabilities.
The on-site screenings will include dental, stress management, strength and flexibility, sports physicals, body mass indexing, hearing, vision, and feet.
Participants who complete all health screenings will receive a free t-shirt, while supplies last.
Attendees will have the opportunity to donate to SONV to help support its programs including sports, education, athlete leadership training, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities.
Donations raised during the event will also assist SONV in its efforts to establish an independently run chapter in Nevada.