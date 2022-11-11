Special Olympics Nevada (SONV), Greater Nevada Credit Union, Renown Health and Truckee Tahoe Lumber Company and Design Center are partnering to host the 2022 Bowl for the Gold event.
SONV will hold the event at the Grand Sierra Resort Bowling Alley on Thursday, November 17 starting a 6:30 p.m. and going until 9 p.m.
This event features a great afternoon of bowling with your friends while supporting SONV at the same time.
There are two ways to register: individually or as part of a team of four.
Registration includes three games of bowling, each with a different theme, where players/teams will be paired with a SONV athlete to cheer participants on.
The cost to register as an individual is $55 per person and the individual can join an existing team or be matched with three other bowlers. The cost to register as a team of four is $220 per team.
Dinner and nonalcoholic beverages are included with registration.
In addition to supporting the organization’s sports, education, athlete leadership training, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities, donations raised during the event will assist SONV in its efforts to establish an independently run chapter in Nevada.
While all fundraising dollars support athletes in Nevada, SONV is currently under the umbrella of Special Olympics Northern California.
For more information or to register for Bowl for the Gold Reno, please visit https://www.sonv.org or contact Brianne Durfee at BrianneD@sonv.org