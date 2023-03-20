Carson City’s open burn season starts this week to give residents the opportunity to dispose of their noxious weeds and other yard debris.
The Carson City Fire Department says burning will start this Friday, March 24, and will be allowed through May 23, 2023, weather permitting.
To participate, you will need a burn permit. You can fill out the online form here.
Permits are only available online at this time.
Once the permit is printed out, call 775-283-4776 each morning you plan to burn in order to verify burning is allowed for the day.