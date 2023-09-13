On Wednesday, staff at the Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center recognized World Sepsis Day by participating in a 1-mile walk around the medical campus to show support for continued staff education of the life-threatening condition.
Sepsis is the body's overreaction to an infection. It can cause tissue damage, organ disfunction, and can even lead to death.
"It's a medical emergency, it requires early recognition, and quick treatment with life saving measures such as IB fluids, IB antibiotics to stop the progression to severe sepsis, septic shock, or even death," said Performance Improvement Quality Coordinator Nurse Katherine Reese.
Reese said when looking for sepsis they use the T.I.M.E. tool:
- Temperature: check for fever or lower body temperature.
- Infection: if there's no infection then it's likely something else, but if there is one then they'll keep a close eye on it.
- Mental decline: confusion, sleepiness, or difficulty waking up.
- Extremely ill: check for extreme pain, shortness of breath, and other similar uncomfortable symptoms.
"Anybody can develop sepsis whether you're young, old, sick, or healthy," said Reese. "So, it's really important to take sepsis seriously and any symptoms you may be having and get seen right away."
Reese said that every one hour that the sepsis treatment is delayed increases the risk of turning into severe sepsis, septic shock, or even death by 8%.