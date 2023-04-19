New information has been released from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office regarding a missing Stagecoach resident. They shared surveillance video showing the last place 30-year-old Nike Antonia Reiss was seen. Sheriff Pope shared that the Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue are continuing to search various locations.
According to the surveillance video they just found, Reiss was seen leaving a Target on Jack's Valley Road in Douglas County on Monday around 7pm. Investigators continued to track her movements and have confirmed she was seen in the Stagecoach area as late as 10:30pm on Monday. And spoke with at least one person, asking about where her dog was.
Brad Pope, Lyon County Sheriff, says, "So we have our Search and Rescue unit deputies. Search and Rescue has helped us with a helicopter yesterday. Washoe County's Raven is helping us with their helicopter today. Yesterday we logged nine hours of flight time with our vehicles, and we've used k-9s, etc."
Sheriff Pope says Riess also went by the name 'Toni'. She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. Yesterday, after she was reported missing, Reiss's car was found abandoned on a dirt road, about 2 miles from her home with her dog and personal belongings left inside.
her other dog was located at a convenience store in the stagecoach area.
Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Nike Antonia Riess is urged to contact the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6620. Or you can remain anonymous by calling secret witness at 775-322-4900. Sheriff Pope is asking the public to not go out and search on their own in order to prevent possible destruction of evidence that could help them find her.