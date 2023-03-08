Storey County deputies say a woman reported missing last month has been found safe and is in contact with her family.
FEBRUARY 22, 2023:
Storey County deputies need your help finding a woman reported missing on Tuesday.
Deputies say 29-year-old Shelsey Wiley may be headed to California and has been possibly seen near West Point and San Francisco areas.
Wiley could be driving a beige 2021 Nissan Sentra with California license plate number 8VUU804.
Wiley is approximately 5’5” tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Wiley was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie sweatshirt.
If you have seen or see Wiley, contact the Storey County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Beaumont, case number 23-162. SCSO Main Office 775-847-0959, Dispatch 775-847-0950.