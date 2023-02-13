The Storey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of graffitiing along C Street in Virginia City and hopes the public can help find a suspect.
On February 10 around 11 p.m., Storey County deputies were dispatched to a fight in progress outside the Ponderosa Saloon on C Street in Virginia City.
When deputies arrived, the people allegedly involved in the fight had left the scene.
It was also reported that one man who had been involved in the fight had also been placing graffiti at several places along C Street, many of which are historical in nature.
Deputies investigated and located several areas that had been graffitied. Deputies also obtained surveillance video that show the man allegedly placing graffiti at several locations.
The Sheriff's Office is looking to find the man to further investigate the case. Aaron John Elliot can be seen in photos above.
If you know where Elliot is or see him, you can contact the Storey County Sheriff's Office at 775-847-0959.