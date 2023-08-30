The Storey County Sheriff's Office will have extra patrols on area roadways from September 9 to 21.
The Sheriff's Office says they will be enforcing the speed limit, and that speeding citations have nearly doubled since last year.
They issued 230 speeding citations and 15 reckless driving citations last year between January and August. This year they've issued 511 speeding citations and 16 reckless driving citations during the same period. They say these numbers do not include verbal warnings or arrests for reckless driving.
They remind the public that speed limits are in place for a reason and those who violate them will be fined.
The Joining Forces campaign is a part of the agency's mission to educate the motoring public on safe driving practices.