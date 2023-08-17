Thursday was a big day for in-coming freshman at the University of Nevada, Reno. First years and transfer students, along with their families, were on campus checking-in for NevadaFIT and moving into their residence halls.
It was the first of three days that the University is welcoming over 3,100 students moving into nine different residence halls and helping them get settled in.
"So the volunteers are helping students move in, so our residential life staff are able to walk throughout the building, help students get connected with their roommates, meet each other around the hall," said Dean Kennedy, executive director for residential housing. "In the evenings we'll do programs and events to help the students who are here just develop those connections and relationships with each other."
Kennedy said they organize designated move-in dates and times for all incoming students to help stagger the flow of traffic and provide a better and easier experience for students and their family members.
As part of the NevadaFIT check-in, this weekend students will line up in the Nevada baseball field to create the shape of an 'N' for a photo, Friday they will be attending the Reno Aces game, and Saturday will have a big welcoming ceremony similar to a pep-rally with fireworks and high energy.
One of the incoming students told us what he's most excited about as he enters his first year of college.
"New experiences, meeting new people, getting to try new things, and also that independence from parents and stuff, as much as I love them, but it is nice to get a little step away and experience that independence in life," said incoming freshman Kai McMurtry.
NevadaFIT is required for all freshman as an opportunity for students to get familiar with campus and make friends.
University students will have their first day of classes on August 28.