Police say a man suspected of robbing a US Bank near the Meadowood Campus Wednesday has been arrested.
The University of Nevada, Reno Police Services announced the arrest in a tweet on Thursday morning.
The suspect has not been named publicly.
If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
