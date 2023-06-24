The man accused of killing an 18-year-old mother earlier this year is expected in court next month.

Todd Tonnochy is accused of killing Hailey Nieto and leaving her body near a road in Cold Springs in March.

According to court documents, Tonnochy has already made appearances in court on March 19 and June 5.

Tonnochy's next court appearance will be a status hearing on Monday, July 17.

Tonnochy remains in the Washoe County Jail where he is being held on no bail.

May 18 Update:

The man accused of killing 18-year-old Hailey Nieto is now back in Washoe County after being extradited from Texas.

39-year-old Todd Tonnochy was booked into the Washoe County Jail on Thursday on charges of open murder and concealing/destroying evidence.

Tonnochy was arrested by U.S. Marshals on March 28 in Midland, Texas.

As of right now, there is a no court date scheduled for Tonnochy.

Nieto's body was found on the dirt extension of North Virginia Street in March, and her death was ruled a homicide.

MARCH 31, 2023:

Authorities say a man is now behind bars accused of killing 18-year-old Hailey Nieto and leaving her body near a road in Cold Springs last week.

On March 28, 2023, through an investigation led by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 39-year-old Todd Tonnochy.

On March 28, 2023, the U.S. Marshals, with the assistance of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and SWAT team, successfully located Tonnochy at a motel in Midland, Texas, where they took him into custody.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives say there are no outstanding suspects in this case, and they would like to thank the members of the public who provided tips and information.

A viewing was held Wednesday for the woman whose body was found north of Reno last week.

The family sent us photos of the viewing they had for Hailey Nieto at Mountain View Mortuary.

Her brother and parents were among those who attended the 18-year-old's viewing.

As we reported, her body was found last week with a gunshot wound on the dirt extension of North Virginia Street and is being investigated as a homicide.

In a statement, her family said:

"Hailey was a daughter, mother, granddaughter, great granddaughter, cousin, niece and aunt. She loved her two baby girls and loved taking them to the park to see the ducks and go on the swings. She was a Reno Native, born and raised here. She was studying to be a mortician and wanted to work at Mountain View Mortuary someday. It’s very sad that she ended up there in a different way. She loved doing art, makeup, fashion, loved music, camping, Hawaii and Lake Tahoe in the summer. She was so empathetic, she would occasionally go to cemeteries, read about people’s stories and show her respect. She leaves behind a two-year-old and nine-month-old, Luna & Mila."

Authorities are looking for anyone who may have been in the area between 5:00 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $5,000 reward is being offered.

