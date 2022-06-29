The University of Nevada, Reno Police Services says there was a bank robbery at the US Bank near the Meadowood Campus and UNR School of Medicine today, June 29.
Bank robbery at US Bank near Meadowood Campus & UNR School of Med. No weapon seen. Suspect described as Hisp. or black male, heavy set, red shirt.— UNR Police Services (@uofnevadapolice) June 29, 2022
They say there was no weapon seen during the robbery.
They also write that the possible suspect is described as a black male, bald, and in his 50s. He's heavy set, wearing khaki pants or shorts, a red shirt and gold chain.
Additional info: suspect described as bald, wearing gold chain, last seen heading in a southwest direction from west doors of the bank.— UNR Police Services (@uofnevadapolice) June 29, 2022
He walks with a slight limp and was last seen heading southbound from 1351 Neil Rd.
Additional info: suspect is a black male, 50s, khaki pants or shorts, facial hair, walks with a slight limp. Last seen SB from 1351 Neil Rd.— UNR Police Services (@uofnevadapolice) June 29, 2022
2 News has reached out to the Reno Police Department for more information and we will update soon.
