us bank

MGN 

The University of Nevada, Reno Police Services says there was a bank robbery at the US Bank near the Meadowood Campus and UNR School of Medicine today, June 29. 

They say there was no weapon seen during the robbery.

They also write that the possible suspect is described as a black male, bald, and in his 50s. He's heavy set, wearing khaki pants or shorts, a red shirt and gold chain. 

He walks with a slight limp and was last seen heading southbound from 1351 Neil Rd. 

2 News has reached out to the Reno Police Department for more information and we will update soon.

Developments will be posted here. 