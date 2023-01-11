A new Maverik location could be coming to Reno.
Regional Licensing and Permits in Washoe, Reno and Sparks shows that an application of commercial demolition of Suzie's Adult Superstore at 195 Kietzke Lane was filed on January 10 and subsequently approved.
The permitting website shows that the building will be demolished in anticipation of construction on a Maverick Convenience Store.
We have reached out to Maverick for confirmation of the planned new location and are waiting to hear back.
We've also reached out to the City of Reno for more information on the plan.