The Builders Association of Northern Nevada and STEP2 Kick-Off BAC2Gether

The Builders Association of Northern Nevada and the Builders Association Charity and STEP2 joined together for a kick-off event for BAC2Gether.
On Tuesday, June 6th, the organizations celebrated the commencement of the 7th annual BAC2Gether, where they will refurbish three cottages at the STEP2 Lighthouse Campus.
They say three of the region's homebuilders and developers have committed to donating their services, including their subcontractors, and materials to make-over the cottages ranging in size from one to two bedrooms.
Each year, STEP2 selects a number of cottages needing improvements for the women and their families who live in them while receiving substance abuse treatment.
STEP2 says for the past seven years, Builders Association member homebuilders, sub-contractors and supplies have dedicated their time and resources to refurbish nearly 20 of the cottages at the STEP2 Lighthouse Campus.
They expect the cottages to be finished in late September, 2023.