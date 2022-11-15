The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, will kick off it’s first ever holiday market this weekend with a massive two-day community event featuring 16 bands, food trucks, kids crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator in Sparks, Nevada.
The event includes a holiday marketplace with goods and gifts available from more than 150 vendors from the Reno/Sparks area.
Festivities take place each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., all ages are welcome and children under 12 are free while admission is $5 pre-sale, $7 at door.
Proceeds from the celebration will benefit local nonprofit and makerspace community The Generator, along with participating bands.
While listening to live punk from 16 local and out-of-town bands including United Defiance, Hoist the Colors and Deadly Gallows, attendees will be able to enjoy food and libations from five food trucks, shop wares from artisans, participate in activities like car smashing and a wacky stuffed animal pit. Wares include handmade jewelry, vintage clothing, ceramics, paintings, sculpture, taxidermy, plants and hand printed.
The hours between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. each day are designated as quieter hours for families and neuro-divergent attendees.
These morning hours include a special daily Punk Rock Yoga session with Stitch from Juice Box Yoga.
Rory Dowd will be emceeing in a humbug santa costume to complete the experience.
“The community support has been so strong and demand for a second Flea Market has been growing for years,” said Jessi Sprocket Janusee, Reno Punk Rock Flea co-founder. “Our last event had over 5,000 attendees and rave reviews so we knew it was time to double up and bring a holiday Flea to Reno. Also we learned a ton at our last Flea and we’re taking that knowledge to make this new event more streamlined and more fun.”
The all ages kick-off party will be held Friday, November 18 at West Street Market with bands Mortala, Evening Spirits, Wednesday’s Anxiety and Machine Gun Vandetta.
There will also be a 21 and over after party on Saturday night at The Elbow Room with The Ruby Woos, Part Two & the Electric Boogaloos and Skinny Pete and the Meats.
“I’m excited for this year’s lineup. We’re bringing some really diverse touring bands to Reno for the Flea and after party and featuring several new local acts,” commented local co-founder, music director and Worst Little Podcast host, Kadillac Kim.
To learn more about The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, you can visit www.rprfm.org.