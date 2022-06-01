THE ROW's BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival returns to the streets of downtown Reno for its 25th year, June 10-11.
Festival attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of Nevada's best barbecue while sampling a variety of brews and beverages distributed from more than 50 microbreweries.
Free live entertainment will include performances by Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles,) Pop 2000 Tour, Buddy Emmer Blues Band, Shane Dwight and Maxx Cabello, Jr., among other talented artists. THE ROW's signature festival food will be available at Gregg's BBQ Pit, including St. Louis-style barbecue ribs, smoked beef brisket and pulled pork.
Guests can enjoy traditional fixings like creamy coleslaw, barbecue baked beans and cornbread, as well as the popular Geno's Smoked Chicken Flatbread. Other food booths will offer funnel cakes, street tacos, shaved ice and more festival favorites.
Beer tasting packages for the 25th annual event are on sale now (click here to purchase) and can be purchased in advance starting at $45+ per person for a one-day pass and $75+ per person for a two-day pass. The price of beer tasting packages will increase on the day of the event.
Tickets include a commemorative tasting mug and an unlimited beer tasting wristband for the purchased timeframe. Breweries attending this year include The Brew Brothers, Strange Beast Kombucha, Great Basin Brewing Co., Battle Born, The Depot, Lagunitas, Seismic Brewing, Belching Beaver, Woody’s, and many more.
In addition to the selection of breweries attending the festival, other libations will be available for purchase such as Moscow Mules, Berry Vodka Lemonade, Pineapple Chili Margaritas, Whiskey Peach Tea and other refreshing summertime beverages.
Additionally, the festival will feature a new Beer Olympics event. Participants will put their drinking and physical strength to the test as teams of four compete in different obstacles and challenges for the 25th Annual BBQ, Brews and Blues Beer Olympics Champion title. The Beer Olympics is open to the public Friday, June 10, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, June 11, from 1 to 5 p.m. The festival will also include a mechanical bull and camel rides.
The following entertainment schedule is subject to change.
Friday, June 10
- 3rd Street Stage 3 p.m. - Buddy Emmer Blues Band
- 5 p.m. - Shane Dwight 4th Street Stage
- 6:30 p.m. - Pop 2000 Tour Hosted By Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC Performances by Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, O-Town, LFO and Ryan Cabrera
Saturday, June 11
- 3rd Street Stage
- 11:30 a.m. - Jason King Blues Band
- 1:30 p.m. - Buddy Emmer Blues Band
- 3:30 p.m. - Maxx Cabello, Jr. 5:30 p.m. - Jelly Bread
- 4th Street Stage
- Noon - Blues Monsters
- 2 p.m. - Briefcase Blues Brothers
- 4 p.m. - Shane Dwight
- 6 p.m. - Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles
Festival hours are from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 10, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, with beer tasting ending one hour before the festival's end time.
