The University of Nevada, Reno is hosting high school-aged Indigenous students on campus for their LEAD program.
The program name stands for learn, empower, achieve, and dream.
The students get to spend a week on campus helping them experience and prepare for the college life.
During an event on Wednesday, an Indigenous elder shared knowledge with the students about their culture, including why particular songs were shared during different times of the year and what the words mean.
"Whenever our students, or any student for that matter, goes to a different place it's important for people to feel connected and so we want to be able to show them how important their culture is and how you tie that to the places that you are," Daphne Emm-Hooper, the director of Indigenous relations at the university said.
The students will live in the residence halls, experience college life and coursework, and connect with culture and cultural support systems at the university.
They'll learn financial literacy, business, cultural resources and archeology, journalism and STEM.
They'll also get to meet with university faculty and staff to explore resources available around campus.
"Personally I'm like a history buff so I was really excited about our activities today where we got to go look at everything in the library, and we got to go look at their archives and things like that," said Ripley Zulz, a student from Fallon. "We got to see MARS where they store so many records and things like that so that was super cool. I've never seen that much history in one place and knowing that we're on like a sacred site too is really cool."
The week will end with short presentations from each student where they share their story and how the program helped them to LEAD.