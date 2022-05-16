TMCC is celebrating the class of 2022 in a Commencement ceremony on Friday, May 20.
The ceremony will include students who earned a certificate or degree in Fall 2021, Spring 2022 and Summer 2022, including:
- 1,397 associate degrees
- 222 certificates of achievement
- 30 bachelors degrees
- 17 degrees earned by dual-enrolled students from ACE High School
- 51 degrees earned by dual-enrolled students from TMCC High School
Additionally, the class of 2022 was a diverse group, which included the following attributes:
- 15 International students from: Japan, China, Mexico, Peru, India, Romania, South Korea, Thailand, and Trinidad and Tobago
- 172 Nevada Promise Scholars
- 20 Student-Athletes
- 95 Veteran students
- Oldest graduate is 69 years old, who will receive an Associate of Applied Science degree in HVACR
- Youngest candidates (there are two) are 16 years old and both will receive an Associate of Science degree
TMCC is also honoring an outstanding community member with the President’s Medal this year, the college’s highest honor that recognizes the recipient’s contributions toward the enhancement and achievement of TMCC’s mission of providing educational and public services to its students and to the community.
This year’s recipient is Chairman Arlan D. Melendez, who has served as the Chairman of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, a federally recognized Tribal Government representing Paiute, Shoshone and Washoe people for over 30 years. A veteran of the U.S Marine Corps, Chairman Melendez is also a graduate of Truckee Meadows Committee College.
(Truckee Meadows Community College contributed to this report)