Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) is hosting multiple green waste collection events this Fall. This is an effort to encourage residents to create defensible space to protect homes and properties from wildfires.
Washoe County residents can dispose dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches and other potential wildland fuels for free.
Items NOT accepted are household trash, lumber, hazardous materials, grass clippings, dirt and gravel, as well as stumps with root balls. They're also not accepting tree stumps more than 8 inches in diameter.
Bags must be emptied on-site and removed.
They say no commercial waste is allowed from contractors or landscape companies.
Disposal must be within the allotted hours or they will consider it illegal dumping.
The collection dates and sites are listed below.
The sites are available from nine a.m. to four p.m., but hours may be impacted by weather.
TMFR recommends participants check their website before heading out to be sure the event has not been canceled.
October 7 & 8 Washoe Valley
Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley
October 8 Wadsworth
400 Stampmill Road, Wadsworth
October 14 & 15 Lemmon Valley
Lemmon Valley Station, 130 Nectar Street, Reno
October 14 & 15 Silver Lake
Silver Lake Station, 11525 Red Rock Road, Reno
October 21 Spanish Springs
Lazy 5 Regional Park, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks
October 22 Palomino Valley
Ironwood Equestrian Center, 5600 Whiskey Springs Road, Palomino Valley
November 4 & 5 Washoe Valley
Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley
November 4 Red Rock
0 (zero) Gymkhana Lane, Reno
November 5 Verdi/Mogul
Mayberry Park, 101 Woodland Ave, Reno
The event is sponsored by TMFR with support from NV Energy, Nevada Division of Forestry, Living With Fire (UNR Cooperative Extension), and Fire Adapted Nevada.