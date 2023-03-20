Traffic on Greenbrae Drive, Boise Drive and E. Quail Street in Sparks may be impacted as improvement work is performed on water mains from March 20 to 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The project is part of Truckee Meadows Water Authority’s (TMWA) water main replacement program in coordination with the City of Sparks’ road reconstruction projects commencing late this summer.
TMWA says the advantage of this coordination is to allow proactive maintenance of water-delivery infrastructure prior to road work, thereby minimizing the likelihood of disrupting new road surfaces.
Traffic access will be disrupted during the work. Motorists are asked to observe all temporary detours and traffic control that will be in place.
It is anticipated that approximately 41 homes and businesses will be without water service at various times during the construction period along Greenbrae Dr.
Impacted customers will be notified 48 hours prior to the commencement of work.