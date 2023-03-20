Traffic control changing on Oddie Blvd. as part of next project phase

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction on the Oddie Wells Project and is advising the community of upcoming traffic control changes:
- Beginning Wednesday, March 22, traffic will be diverted to the south side of Oddie Blvd. from Sullivan Lane in Sparks to the U.S. 395 ramps in Reno.
- This new configuration will last until approximately mid July 2023.
- Between March 20 to 24, which coincides with the first week of the Washoe County School District’s spring break, the public will experience half intersection closures at Silverada Blvd. and Oddie Blvd.
- Access to the northbound lanes of Silverada Blvd will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
- Access to the southbound lanes of Silverada Blvd. will be closed either on Wednesday and Thursday or on Thursday and Friday.
- Oddie Blvd. will remain open and accessible to traffic. The public is advised to follow the detour routes.
Residences and businesses along Oddie Blvd. will remain accessible, and the RTC encourages the community to continue to support the businesses along this corridor.
RTC also advises extra caution in work zones.
The Oddie Wells Project will increase safety, connectivity, and mobility options along this heavily traveled corridor. The project plans include new lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, and bicycle facilities, providing safer traffic operations.
Construction will be completed in four phases and is anticipated to be complete by fall of 2024, weather permitting.