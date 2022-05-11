Crews responded to reports of an injury accident on US 50 in Zephyr Cove around 9:30 Wednesday night.
The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) says it was a head-on crash and the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District confirmed there were four patients and no fatalities. There's no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
At the time of this writing, traffic is being alternated between east and westbound US 50 as crews work to clean up the crash.
Any further developments on this story will be posted here.