The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction on the Oddie Wells Project and is advising the community of upcoming traffic control changes due to ongoing construction activity and paving operations for Phase 3 of the Oddie Wells project.
Beginning Monday, June 26, the north side of Oddie between U.S. 395 and Sutro Street will be closed and traffic will shift to the south side.
Two-way traffic will operate on the south side of Oddie from June 26 until the end of October 2023.
Residences and businesses along Oddie Boulevard will remain accessible, and the RTC encourages the community to continue to support the businesses along this corridor.
The RTC reminds everyone to use extra caution in and around the construction zone for everyone's safety.
(The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County assisted with this story.)