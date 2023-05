The Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribal Police is looking for a woman accused of stabbing her sister to death.

It happened last Wednesday on the reservation.

Police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jordan Anne-Marie Clairmont.

Officers say Clairmont took off before they got to the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

if you have any information that can help, call dispatch at 775-423-3116.