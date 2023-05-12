People will sure be taking advantage of those high temperatures this weekend, however if you plan on engaging in activities that could potentially risk starting a fire, it's best to be prepared.
After speaking with the Truckee Meadows fire and Rescue Communications Officer, they said that it's best to carry equipment that can extinguish a small start such as a fire extinguisher, hand tools, and ensure you have a working cell phone with service in case you need to call 911.
Adam Mayberry, Communications Officer, says, "Things as innocuous as grinding metal or outdoor activities, anything that can generate a spark and the spark can fly into the dry wildland can spark a fire."
Mayberry says that about 85-90% of the wildfires that they respond to are started by people. He says that Northern Nevada gets a lot of dry vegetation throughout the warm seasons.
Specifically, cheatgrass, which is known to burn very quickly and easily. So, whether it's camping, target shooting, or even off-roading an ATV, it's important that you remain well-prepared and are very aware of your surroundings of what you're doing.
Mayberry says, "So it's again very important that people are aware of their surroundings, what they're doing, and that they don't participate in activities that can spark fires. And if they do then have small hand tools with them and a fire extinguisher in the event that there's a fire start."
Although the mountains are still covered in snow, Mayberry says that fires can still start in snow so don't let your guard down up there either.