Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation received a $25,000 Community Fund grant from the Community Foundation to help construct an outdoor classroom at the Rosewood Lakes Nature Study Area, located at 6800 Pembroke Drive in Reno.
Through the support from the Community Foundation the Parks Foundation will create an outdoor educational oasis at the Rosewood Nature Study Area where students throughout Reno, Sparks and Washoe County will explore how and why we need to protect our environment.
This educational oasis will be part of TMPF’s Community Science Educational Program and will be an outdoor classroom space. The Community Science Educational Program is a hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) and Next Generation Science Standards-based curriculum that helps students connect with local open spaces, and realize their role as community scientists, active stewards, and engaged learners. The outdoor education space will be a high-impact locally-accessible site for underserved groups within Parks Foundation programs and other local youth education organizations.
About receiving the grant, TMPF Executive Director Heidi Anderson said, “Thanks to the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada we will provide an experience for the youth in our community that fosters discovery, ignites learning, and inspires action through the exploration of natural science.”
Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is an independent, 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting parks and open spaces in Truckee Meadows, including Washoe County, Reno, and Sparks.
(The Truckee Meadows Park Foundation assisted with this report.)