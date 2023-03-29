University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval proposed a new development today aimed at connecting the University and Reno community.
The proposal consists of a new conference center, hotel building and new business building hub intended to be used for both University and community events.
According to President Sandoval, the buildings will have a new 400 seat lecture hall and a restaurant.
They'll all be on the corner of 8th and Virginia Streets, across from the Walgreens over I-80.
If approved, construction could start this October.