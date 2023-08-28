Monday was a big day for students at the University of Nevada, Reno as the college is kicking off its first day of the Fall semester! Students were out getting their syllabi, textbooks, and figuring out where to go.
"My first day, I'll be honest I don't have class, just looking for locations, class locations and you know getting errands done but yeah it's pretty good so far," said Zaqary Carihea, a junior at the University.
But not all upperclassmen are as lucky as Carihea to get the first day off. Some showed up early today to give themselves enough time to find their classes and get used to campus life again.
"I'm excited, kind of figuring out everything, trying to figure out my schedule. I'm excited," said Maleyna Vazqez, a freshman.
Vazqez told us that even though she accidentally went to the wrong building for her first class, she's still having a great time and is looking forward to all the upcoming events this week.
The university welcomed students back with on-campus music, vendors, food trucks, and booths promoting clubs and organizations.
A freshman shared what he's looking forward to the most as he starts his new college life.
"I think just the freedom that we have and that our classes are spaced out so we're not like rushing and also the social events, making friends," said Brandon Bhaada.
One student shared some advice for everyone feeling nervous as they start the new semester.
"Be true to yourself. Don't try to change for anybody. And if you don't do certain things, don't just try them just because your friends are doing them. Be comfortable with what decisions you make," said freshman Roman Pearce.
Some freshman and transfer students spent all last week participating in the NevadaFIT program and because of it, many of those incoming students said that they feel pretty prepared for today.