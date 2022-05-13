The Lyon County Utilities Department is issuing a precautionary boil water notice for the Copper Canyon Estates subdivision in Dayton due to a water line break.
You're asked to boil water for five minutes and cool before using, or use bottled water.
This notice will remain in effect until further notice.
A approximately 5:45 pm on Friday, May 13, a major water line broke, resulting in the precautionary boil water notice for the Copper Canyon Estates subdivision.
Residents in nearby areas are not affected by this precautionary boil water notice but may see discolored or cloudy water in their house due to the disruption of the system.
Those residences should flush their system until the water is clear.